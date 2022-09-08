Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $897,003.21

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $897,003.21 and $1,852.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $34.13 or 0.00176757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00725394 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006000 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.