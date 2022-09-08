D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $384,000 Holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 174.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Traeger were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. Traeger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. Traeger’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

