D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,161 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

