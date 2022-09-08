DA Davidson Increases A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $52.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
