DA Davidson Increases A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $52.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

