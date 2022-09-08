DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $19.09 Million

DAD (DAD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and $488,531.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

