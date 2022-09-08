DAEX Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $389.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

