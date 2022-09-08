Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $277.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

