DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $444,259.01

DAOstack (GEN) traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $444,259.01 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00030186 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00089933 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00040882 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

