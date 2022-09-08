DAOventures (DVD) Hits Market Capitalization of $162,085.74

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $162,085.74 and $469.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008830 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

