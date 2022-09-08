dAppstore Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186,202.32 (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. dAppstore has a total market cap of $186,202.32 and approximately $398,277.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dAppstore has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore (DAPPX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

