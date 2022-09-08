Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

