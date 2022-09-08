Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,949.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $447,287.54 and approximately $12,949.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00057841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 95,610 coins and its circulating supply is 40,247 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

