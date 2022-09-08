DataHighway (DHX) Price Up 51.6% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $140.68 million and $159,130.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00023060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,825.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.52 or 0.06786942 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00876771 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016871 BTC.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
DataHighway Coin Trading
