DataHighway (DHX) Price Up 51.6% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $140.68 million and $159,130.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00023060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.

DataHighway Coin Trading

