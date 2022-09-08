DATx (DATX) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $12,109.36 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATx Profile

DATX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

