Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

