DBS Vickers Downgrades CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) to Hold

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance
CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 0.33.
About CIFI Holdings (Group)
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIFI Holdings (Group) (CFFHF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.