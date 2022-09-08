DBS Vickers Downgrades CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) to Hold

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

