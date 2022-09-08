DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $38.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DCP Midstream

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DCP Midstream by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DCP Midstream by 3,382.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $38.89 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.75.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

