Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.75

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $125.14 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,545,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,398,797 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

