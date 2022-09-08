Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.75

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $125.14 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.
Decentraland Coin Profile
Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,545,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,398,797 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.
Buying and Selling Decentraland
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.
