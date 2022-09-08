DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $290.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,716,666 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

