Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

