DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $644,309.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,461.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.39 or 0.09034904 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00876195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017259 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

