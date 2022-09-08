DeGate (DG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,445.00

DeGate (DG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $33,445.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00633108 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00866155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,189,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

