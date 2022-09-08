Dego Finance Market Cap Tops $15.48 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and $2.12 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

DEGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance.

Dego Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.