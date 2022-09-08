DeHive Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,585.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $456,444.70 and $37,585.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive (DHV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.