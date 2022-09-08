Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($76.53) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €44.93 ($45.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €133.90 ($136.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

