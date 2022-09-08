Delphy (DPY) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (DPY) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $305,285.67 and approximately $32,756.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

