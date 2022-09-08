Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 187,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,110 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,590,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

