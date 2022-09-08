Dent Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $97.35 million and $12.07 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

