Dero (DERO) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Dero has a market capitalization of $46.01 million and approximately $81,391.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00018658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,836,240 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

