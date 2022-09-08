Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,191 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

RF stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

