Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 65.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,180,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,128,000 after acquiring an additional 467,103 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 807,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

