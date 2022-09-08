Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $305,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $9,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.09.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

