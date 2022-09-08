Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $358,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.8 %

HAL opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

