Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

