Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average is $167.37. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

