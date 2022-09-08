Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Wipro by 111.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.