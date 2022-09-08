Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.