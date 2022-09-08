Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.