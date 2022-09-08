Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,868 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,607,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 115,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

