Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

