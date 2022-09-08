Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

