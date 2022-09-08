Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $279.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

