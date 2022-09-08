Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $139.20 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.