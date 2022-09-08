Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $196.78 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.