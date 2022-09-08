Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Price Target to $20.00

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Euronav Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:EURN opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

