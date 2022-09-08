Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €28.10

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.78) to €28.10 ($28.67) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Price Performance

Accor stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.