Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

