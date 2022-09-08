Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
