Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $7.28 Average PT from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

